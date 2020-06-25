Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WSC

In trading on Thursday, shares of WillScot Corp (Symbol: WSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.21, changing hands as high as $15.44 per share. WillScot Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.45 per share, with $19.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.