Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WRB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.63, changing hands as high as $63.95 per share. Berkley Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.05 per share, with $79.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.30. The WRB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

