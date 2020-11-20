Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WORK

In trading on Friday, shares of Slack Technologies Inc (Symbol: WORK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.65, changing hands as high as $29.58 per share. Slack Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WORK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WORK's low point in its 52 week range is $15.10 per share, with $40.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.39.

