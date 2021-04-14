Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WLL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (Symbol: WLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.10, changing hands as high as $36.45 per share. Whiting Petroleum Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLL's low point in its 52 week range is $0.305 per share, with $38.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.82.

