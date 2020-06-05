Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WLK

In trading on Friday, shares of Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.54, changing hands as high as $60.42 per share. Westlake Chemical Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLK's low point in its 52 week range is $28.99 per share, with $75.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.72.

