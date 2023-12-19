Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WKC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of World Kinect Corp (Symbol: WKC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.62, changing hands as high as $22.87 per share. World Kinect Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WKC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.69 per share, with $30.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.