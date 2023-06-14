Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WIX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.35, changing hands as high as $86.13 per share. Wix.com Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WIX's low point in its 52 week range is $56.17 per share, with $101.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.45.

