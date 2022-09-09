Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WILC

In trading on Friday, shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (Symbol: WILC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.77, changing hands as high as $17.80 per share. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WILC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WILC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.92 per share, with $22.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.