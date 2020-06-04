Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WHR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.61, changing hands as high as $134.71 per share. Whirlpool Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHR's low point in its 52 week range is $64 per share, with $163.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.58. The WHR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

