Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WES

In trading on Monday, shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.68, changing hands as high as $27.21 per share. Western Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WES's low point in its 52 week range is $21.95 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.93.

