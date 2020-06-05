Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WDR

In trading on Friday, shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (Symbol: WDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.22, changing hands as high as $15.86 per share. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.8701 per share, with $18.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.