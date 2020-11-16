Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WDC

In trading on Monday, shares of Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.39, changing hands as high as $43.52 per share. Western Digital Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.40 per share, with $72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.58. The WDC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.