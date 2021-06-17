Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WDAY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $234.58, changing hands as high as $236.05 per share. Workday Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $174.52 per share, with $282.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $236.27.

