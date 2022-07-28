Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WCN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $129.94, changing hands as high as $130.62 per share. Waste Connections Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCN's low point in its 52 week range is $113.50 per share, with $145.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.67.

