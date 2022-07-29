Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WCC

In trading on Friday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.14, changing hands as high as $126.62 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCC's low point in its 52 week range is $99 per share, with $144.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.