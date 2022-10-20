Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WBS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.95, changing hands as high as $51.95 per share. Webster Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.72 per share, with $65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.10.

