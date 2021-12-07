Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WAT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $341.93, changing hands as high as $346.41 per share. Waters Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAT's low point in its 52 week range is $235.44 per share, with $428.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $344.14. The WAT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

