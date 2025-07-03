Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WAFD

In trading on Thursday, shares of WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.34, changing hands as high as $31.44 per share. WaFd Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAFD's low point in its 52 week range is $23.7495 per share, with $38.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.