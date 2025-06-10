Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VYX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.11, changing hands as high as $12.27 per share. NCR Voyix Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYX's low point in its 52 week range is $7.55 per share, with $15.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.31.

