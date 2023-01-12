Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VXF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $141.00, changing hands as high as $141.34 per share. Vanguard Extended Market shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VXF's low point in its 52 week range is $123.74 per share, with $177.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.05.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
SOXL YTD Return
AMCN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.