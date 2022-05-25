Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VVV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.61, changing hands as high as $36.65 per share. Valvoline Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VVV's low point in its 52 week range is $26.69 per share, with $37.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.37.

