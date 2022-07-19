Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VUZI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vuzix Corp (Symbol: VUZI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.76, changing hands as high as $7.80 per share. Vuzix Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VUZI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VUZI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.88 per share, with $16.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.84.

