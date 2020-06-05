Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VTV

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.65, changing hands as high as $108.79 per share. Vanguard Value shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTV's low point in its 52 week range is $75.5507 per share, with $121.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.19.

