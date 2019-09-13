Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VSH

In trading on Friday, shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.15, changing hands as high as $18.22 per share. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSH's low point in its 52 week range is $14.36 per share, with $22.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.