Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VRTS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $223.83, changing hands as high as $239.30 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTS's low point in its 52 week range is $190.42 per share, with $263.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $239.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.