Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VRT

In trading on Monday, shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.38, changing hands as high as $101.75 per share. Vertiv Holdings Co shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRT's low point in its 52 week range is $53.60 per share, with $155.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.