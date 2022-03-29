Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VRE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.64, changing hands as high as $17.66 per share. Veris Residential Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.28 per share, with $19.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.64.

