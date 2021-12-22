Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VOYA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.89, changing hands as high as $67.65 per share. Voya Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOYA's low point in its 52 week range is $54.46 per share, with $70.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.95.

