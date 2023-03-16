Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VOX

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (Symbol: VOX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.28, changing hands as high as $92.80 per share. Vanguard Communication Services shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VOX's low point in its 52 week range is $78.25 per share, with $124 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.83.
