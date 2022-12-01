Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VOT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $192.87, changing hands as high as $194.82 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOT's low point in its 52 week range is $163.55 per share, with $257.6499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $192.58.

