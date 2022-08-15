Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VOOV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.96, changing hands as high as $145.29 per share. Vanguard S&P 500 Value shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOOV's low point in its 52 week range is $128.39 per share, with $155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.26.

