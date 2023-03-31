Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VONV

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.26, changing hands as high as $66.40 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VONV's low point in its 52 week range is $58.8266 per share, with $74.4595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.38.
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks YTD
ACDC Earnings History
TY Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.