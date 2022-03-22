Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VONE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (Symbol: VONE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $206.83, changing hands as high as $206.96 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VONE's low point in its 52 week range is $179.96 per share, with $220.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $207.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.