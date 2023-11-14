Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: VO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $212.66, changing hands as high as $213.69 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VO's low point in its 52 week range is $194.795 per share, with $229.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $213.30.
