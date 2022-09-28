Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VNOM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.48, changing hands as high as $28.68 per share. Viper Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNOM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.19 per share, with $35.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.