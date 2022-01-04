Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VNO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.40, changing hands as high as $45.61 per share. Vornado Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNO's low point in its 52 week range is $35.02 per share, with $50.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.58. The VNO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

