Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VMW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $161.89, changing hands as high as $163.17 per share. VMware Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMW's low point in its 52 week range is $128.69 per share, with $206.799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.