Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VMI

In trading on Monday, shares of Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $297.20, changing hands as high as $300.92 per share. Valmont Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMI's low point in its 52 week range is $213.27 per share, with $353.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $300.48.

