Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VMI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $238.28, changing hands as high as $252.39 per share. Valmont Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMI's low point in its 52 week range is $203.305 per share, with $277 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $251.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.