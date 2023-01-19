Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VLRS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB de CV (Symbol: VLRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.92, changing hands as high as $11.00 per share. Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLRS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.86 per share, with $21.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.