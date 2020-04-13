Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VIVO

In trading on Monday, shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (Symbol: VIVO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.46, changing hands as high as $9.57 per share. Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIVO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.51 per share, with $13.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.40.

