Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VIV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (Symbol: VIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.85, changing hands as high as $7.97 per share. Telefonica Brasil SA shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIV's low point in its 52 week range is $6.49 per share, with $11.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.92.

