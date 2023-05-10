Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VIR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: VIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.80, changing hands as high as $24.97 per share. Vir Biotechnology Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.05 per share, with $31.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.55.

