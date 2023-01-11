Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VIOO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $180.10, changing hands as high as $181.76 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIOO's low point in its 52 week range is $160.01 per share, with $209.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $181.12.
