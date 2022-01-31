Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VGT

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (Symbol: VGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $413.54, changing hands as high as $418.10 per share. Vanguard Information Technology shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGT's low point in its 52 week range is $335.60 per share, with $467.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $415.61.

