Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VGK

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (Symbol: VGK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.48, changing hands as high as $60.70 per share. Vanguard FTSE Europe shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGK's low point in its 52 week range is $54.47 per share, with $63.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.70.

