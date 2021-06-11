Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VFC

In trading on Friday, shares of VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.92, changing hands as high as $82.00 per share. VF Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VFC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.70 per share, with $90.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.86. The VFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

