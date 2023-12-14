Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VFC

In trading on Thursday, shares of VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.29, changing hands as high as $20.45 per share. VF Corp. shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VFC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.85 per share, with $32.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.39. The VFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

