Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VECO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.21, changing hands as high as $35.73 per share. Veeco Instruments Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VECO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.63 per share, with $49.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.