VBR

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VBR

June 06, 2023 — 04:42 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $160.15, changing hands as high as $160.86 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBR's low point in its 52 week range is $142.50 per share, with $178.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.58.

